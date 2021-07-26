Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Shares Gap Up to $78.24

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $78.24, but opened at $80.27. Dine Brands Global shares last traded at $80.18, with a volume of 224 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CL King lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.27.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.28. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.11.
In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,677,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,952,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 72,438 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,645,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 10.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
Read More: What is an overbought condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.