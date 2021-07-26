Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Shares Gap Up to $78.24

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $78.24, but opened at $80.27. Dine Brands Global shares last traded at $80.18, with a volume of 224 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CL King lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.27.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.28. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,677,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,952,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 72,438 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,645,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 10.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

