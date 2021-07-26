DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stock Price Up 6.9%

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) shares rose 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.01 and last traded at $44.74. Approximately 3,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 165,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.84.

BOOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $825.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.15.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in DMC Global by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,002,000 after purchasing an additional 118,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DMC Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

