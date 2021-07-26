Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Sets New 1-Year High at $229.16

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $229.16 and last traded at $227.75, with a volume of 3393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. raised their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

