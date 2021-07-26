Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.29.

DLMAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Dollarama from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dollarama from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dollarama from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Dollarama alerts:

DLMAF stock traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $46.92. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,092. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.24.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.