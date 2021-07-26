Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by SageGuard Financial Group LLC

SageGuard Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Shares of D traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.90. 36,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,653,509. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 71.73, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

