Dora Factory Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for about $4.96 or 0.00013365 BTC on major exchanges. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $7.74 million and $13.07 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00048772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00015108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.27 or 0.00823028 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory (DORA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

