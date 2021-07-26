Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.400-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Dorman Products also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.40-4.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

DORM traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,491. Dorman Products has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $113.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.63.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

