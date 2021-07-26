Draper Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Draper Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Cloudflare makes up about 1.1% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cloudflare by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $3,198,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Cloudflare by 31.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,619.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 177,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.44.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $3,625,970.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $2,169,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,185.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 943,787 shares of company stock worth $87,678,023. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NET stock traded down $1.33 on Monday, reaching $115.91. The stock had a trading volume of 18,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,235. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of -279.14 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $117.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.68.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

