Duke Realty (DRE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Duke Realty to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Duke Realty has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.650-1.710 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.65-1.71 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Duke Realty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DRE opened at $51.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.22. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

