Eastman Chemical (EMN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2021 guidance at 8.250-8.750 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $8.25-8.75 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. On average, analysts expect Eastman Chemical to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN stock opened at $110.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.44. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $130.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

In related news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,818.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $8,029,341.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.27.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.