easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ESYJY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.28. 24,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,959. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.22. easyJet has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

