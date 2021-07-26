easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ESYJY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.28. 24,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,959. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.22. easyJet has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

