Eaton Vance Management Buys 2,547 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 2.78% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $20,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 688.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,025,000 after purchasing an additional 166,340 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,242,000 after acquiring an additional 90,375 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 156,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,788,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 63.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after buying an additional 33,365 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,930,000 after purchasing an additional 27,625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock opened at $128.41 on Monday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $106.35 and a 12-month high of $146.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.39.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

