Eaton Vance Management Grows Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $18,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 259,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 31,519 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 73,057 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,741,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,438,000 after purchasing an additional 309,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $78,289.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,838 shares of company stock worth $2,931,451. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ opened at $50.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Argus started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.