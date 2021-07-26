Eaton Vance Management Has $13.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,078 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 62,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,730 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $108.40 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

