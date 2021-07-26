Eaton Vance Management Has $16.27 Million Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,714 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $16,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $46.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

