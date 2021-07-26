Eaton Vance Management Increases Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.22% of Littelfuse worth $14,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. FMR LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Littelfuse by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 44,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,256,000 after buying an additional 20,853 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $565,679.40. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total value of $1,998,017.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,695 shares of company stock worth $13,581,573. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LFUS opened at $250.23 on Monday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $287.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.75.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

