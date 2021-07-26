Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.19% of Anaplan worth $14,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 1,912.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,157 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,801,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,228,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth about $91,657,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,913,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,175,000 after acquiring an additional 799,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLAN opened at $56.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.60. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $2,392,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,007.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,980 shares of company stock worth $11,017,714. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

