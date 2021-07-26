Eaton Vance Management Takes $20.88 Million Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 328,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,880,000. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.64% of Casella Waste Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 12.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,032,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,641,000 after acquiring an additional 111,531 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at about $743,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 26.6% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at about $700,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CWST shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $65.43 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.47.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

