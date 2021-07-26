Egretia (EGT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.69 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $5.79 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Egretia has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00049393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $319.38 or 0.00826540 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia (CRYPTO:EGT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

