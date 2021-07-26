Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CSFB set a C$19.00 price target on Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Friday.

In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 39,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total transaction of C$546,136.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,164,513.70. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.35, for a total value of C$454,407.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$96,489.40.

Shares of TSE:EFN traded down C$0.13 on Monday, reaching C$14.20. The company had a trading volume of 403,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,053. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$9.58 and a 52-week high of C$15.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$248.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$242.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

