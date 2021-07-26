Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Emergent BioSolutions makes up about 1.7% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $14,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 60.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EBS traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,934. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.50. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.07 and a 1 year high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. Analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBS. Benchmark cut their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

