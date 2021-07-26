Energycoin (ENRG) Price Down 32.5% This Week

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energycoin has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. Energycoin has a total market cap of $76,150.14 and approximately $31.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00040949 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00017670 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006938 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

