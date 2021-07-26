Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Raised to “Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.73.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. The business had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.