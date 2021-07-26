Eneti Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:NETI)

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Eneti in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 million. Eneti had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 276.58%.

NETI has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eneti in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Eneti stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20. Eneti has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Eneti’s payout ratio is -1.09%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NETI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Eneti during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

