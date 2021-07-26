Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th.
Entegris has raised its dividend by 357.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Entegris has a payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Entegris to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.
Shares of ENTG opened at $119.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.15. Entegris has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $126.41.
In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,756 shares of company stock worth $1,635,447 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.70.
Entegris Company Profile
Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.
