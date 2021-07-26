Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th.

Entegris has raised its dividend by 357.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Entegris has a payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Entegris to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Shares of ENTG opened at $119.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.15. Entegris has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,756 shares of company stock worth $1,635,447 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.70.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

