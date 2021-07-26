Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

