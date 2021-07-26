EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Industrial Alliance Securities currently has C$1.10 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NWVCF opened at $0.77 on Friday. EnWave has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89.

Get EnWave alerts:

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.