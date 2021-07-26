Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Bought by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 150.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,240 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $715,679,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Equitable by 15,007.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,612,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,148 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Equitable by 653.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,613 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,626,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Equitable by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,379 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Shares of EQH opened at $29.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.83.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQH. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.42.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.