ETHplode (ETHPLO) Achieves Market Cap of $34,105.01

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 25th. One ETHplode coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHplode has a market cap of $34,105.01 and $27.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ETHplode has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ETHplode alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00047718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00018040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.03 or 0.00814959 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ETHplode Profile

ETHplode is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,867,867 coins and its circulating supply is 43,853,767 coins. ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHplode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHplode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.