Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EURN. ING Group lowered Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Oddo Bhf lowered Euronav from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Euronav in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $8.49 on Thursday. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Euronav will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Euronav during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Euronav during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1,260.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 113.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

