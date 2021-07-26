Evedo (EVED) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.47 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Evedo has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00049773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00016037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $330.45 or 0.00859351 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00038639 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

