EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Equities researchers at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at 17.45 on Monday. EverCommerce has a twelve month low of 16.01 and a twelve month high of 21.00.

In other EverCommerce news, insider Lisa M. Sterling bought 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately 349,996. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey bought 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 299,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

