Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $292.86 Million

Analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will post $292.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $289.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $303.64 million. Exelixis reported sales of $259.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In related news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,001,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $360,884.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,363 shares of company stock worth $6,798,319 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exelixis by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,001,000 after buying an additional 3,947,225 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,999 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,364,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,419,000 after purchasing an additional 954,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,201,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,133,000 after purchasing an additional 726,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $16.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.80.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelixis (EXEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.