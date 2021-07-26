F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.680-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-$680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $662.14 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.29.

FFIV traded up $8.87 on Monday, hitting $201.05. 45,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.85. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $233,714.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,521 shares in the company, valued at $13,756,945.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,743 shares of company stock worth $3,095,215 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

