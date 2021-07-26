Factorial Partners LLC Buys 1,062,372 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 10,022.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062,372 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Group 1 Automotive worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,432,000 after acquiring an additional 201,397 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,075,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 69.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 450,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after acquiring an additional 184,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,846,000 after acquiring an additional 93,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 201.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,466,000 after acquiring an additional 230,535 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.60.

GPI opened at $169.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.90. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.66 and a twelve month high of $181.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.01.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.