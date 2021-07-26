Factorial Partners LLC Has $736,000 Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Factorial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at $13,078,580.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TDC stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,688. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.