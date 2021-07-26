Factorial Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Factorial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Comerica accounts for about 1.5% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,964,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 1,892.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,859,000 after acquiring an additional 673,248 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,340,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Comerica by 8,150.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 525,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,697,000 after acquiring an additional 519,104 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.57. 14,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,112. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.97.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

