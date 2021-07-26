Factorial Partners LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Factorial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 3.7% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on COF. Barclays lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $62.26 and a 12-month high of $168.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

