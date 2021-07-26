Factorial Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Factorial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services accounts for 2.2% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on DFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DFS traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,985. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $48.36 and a fifty-two week high of $127.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.