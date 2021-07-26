Factorial Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Factorial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 559.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

VVV stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.50. 9,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,906. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.48. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VVV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

