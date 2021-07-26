Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 162.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Farmer Bros. were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 246.6% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 89,195 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 55,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

FARM stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $93.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

