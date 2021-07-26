Feellike Achieves Market Cap of $17,308.14 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. In the last week, Feellike has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,308.14 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

