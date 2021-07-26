Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

FOE has been the subject of a number of research reports. G.Research downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $20.98 on Monday. Ferro has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferro will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

