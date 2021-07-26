Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 42.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000860 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $238.13 million and $68.13 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00048772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00015108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.27 or 0.00823028 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

