Fiduciary Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 115.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in CME Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,421 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CME Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CME Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,899,000 after purchasing an additional 72,077 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 56,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CME Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,605.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $211.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

