Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 1,155 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,731 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 168.4% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 62,215 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 179,277 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 344.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 76,767 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 19.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,786,000 after purchasing an additional 240,050 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 47.6% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 171,767 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 55,408 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $28.20 on Monday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.91. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. HP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

