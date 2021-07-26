Fiduciary Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.59, for a total transaction of $643,089.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,407 shares of company stock valued at $110,030,350 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.04.

Shares of EL opened at $333.55 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.75 and a 1-year high of $333.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a PE ratio of 88.95, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $309.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.