Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $828,000 Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,897 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,048,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,143,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,033,000 after acquiring an additional 665,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,026,000 after acquiring an additional 554,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG opened at $61.22 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.39.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,154. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.