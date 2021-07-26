Fiduciary Trust Co. Increases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $20,103,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,613.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $952.22 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,205.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,455.11.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,858.37.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

