Fiduciary Trust Co. Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 656.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 33,499 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,494,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,361,000 after buying an additional 257,733 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.5% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 345,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 42,752 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $72.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.24.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

